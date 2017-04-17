SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The brutal killing is the latest in a string of incidents posted to Facebook or unfolding on Facebook Live.

The video was taken down after 3 hours, but not before it was downloaded and shared.

Now, Facebook is receiving criticism for not acting sooner.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate explains what Facebook is doing about these types of videos.

Over the last year, there has been a growing number of videos showing murder, sexual assault, suicides, and torture that Facebook doesn’t want you to see in your feed.

But they don’t want to censor either.

