SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Constituents who say U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is too soft on President Donald Trump interrupted the California Democrat’s appearance at a town hall meeting Monday with boos and jeers.

The majority of people at the forum seemed supportive of Feinstein and greeted her with applause, but some people yelled “you’re a sell-out” and “stand up.”

Trump critics have filled town hall meetings across the country to push members of Congress to fight the Republican president on his tax returns, health care, foreign policy and other issues.

Questioners at Monday’s event at the San Francisco Scottish Rite Masonic Center were chosen by random drawing. The crowd of about 750 people held up green and red “agree” and “disagree” signs.

The son of a Holocaust survivor asked Feinstein to agree that “politics as usual” was dead and to commit to not “normalize” the Trump administration.

Feinstein told protesters that they were “pretty good at yelling” and when hecklers called her a “hawk,” she said, “Why don’t you leave the name-calling out of it?”

Feinstein tried to stress that she was just one senator out of 100 and a member of the minority party in the Senate.

She pledged to support legislation to curb corporate money from elections and investigate the administration’s ethics violations.