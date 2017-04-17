VIDEO: 9-foot alligator makes surprise Easter Sunday appearance

By Published:
Courtesy of WCBD

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — A large alligator gave one South Carolina family a scare Easter morning.

The homeowners said they thought someone was breaking into their house when they found the gator had climbed on the porch.

They say the gator had to climb a 15 foot staircase, break through a screen, climb through a doorway, and then push furniture out of the way.

Wildlife experts say this type of behavior is not unusual for alligators during this time of the year. They are making their way out of hibernation and into warmer waters. They start new feeding patterns and defend their territory as they move into mating season.

