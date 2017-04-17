VIDEO: Blind children participate in special Easter egg hunt

Video courtesy of CNN.

INDIANA (KRON) – This Easter was extra special for a group of blind children the Indiana town of Evansville.

Organizers created a unique Easter egg hunt, featuring beeping eggs that made it possible for those with visual impairments to participate.

“It’s pretty cool to know that these eggs were made for us blind people,” said participant Hailie Fisher.

The beeping eggs were surrounded with regular plastic ones filled with candy.

Once the children found the beeping egg, they knew the ones with candy would be nearby.

This was the second year organizers have incorporated the beeping eggs, and it was a fun-filled success.

They hope to make it an annual tradition.

Cnn contributed to this article.

