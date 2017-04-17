(KRON) — So many people like coffee, but hate when it stains their teeth.

Well, a new brew may be your answer.

This is Clr Cff, and its British-based creators say it’s the first colorless coffee on the market.

The coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water.

It’s unclear what is going into these drinks. They have yet to release a full ingredient list.

The company says the transparent coffee will do wonders for your teeth, as the dark color of other coffees tends to stain those pearly whites.

The coffee is available for purchase online at ClrCff.com, but it’s not cheap.

Two-pack costs about $7.50.