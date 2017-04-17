WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Under President Donald Trump, arrests of undocumented immigrants are surging by more than 30 percent.

Since Trump’s inauguration to about mid-March, ICE has made more than 21,000 arrests, including many people with no criminal record.

Some of those arrested blame Trump, saying they believe they would have been let go if he weren’t in office.

On Monday night, we’re also learning more about how ICE actually removes people from the country.

It’s on a secret airline called ICE Air. That airline is funded by taxpayers.

And is used to transport deported immigrants out of the United States.

Each passenger costs taxpayers an average of $2,000.

