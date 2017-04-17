WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Under President Donald Trump, arrests of undocumented immigrants are surging by more than 30 percent.
Since Trump’s inauguration to about mid-March, ICE has made more than 21,000 arrests, including many people with no criminal record.
Some of those arrested blame Trump, saying they believe they would have been let go if he weren’t in office.
On Monday night, we’re also learning more about how ICE actually removes people from the country.
It’s on a secret airline called ICE Air. That airline is funded by taxpayers.
And is used to transport deported immigrants out of the United States.
Each passenger costs taxpayers an average of $2,000.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: 20 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley
- VIDEO: 9 teens injured in Vallejo house party shooting
- UC Berkeley student falls to her death from balcony
- Pacifica residents worried after cliff collapses
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- Police: 8-year-old suspect in toddler’s home day care death
- VIDEO: San Francisco judge hears arguments but defers ruling on challenges to Trump sanctuary city order