VIDEO: ICE arrests up 30 percent under President Trump

By and Published:

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Under President Donald Trump, arrests of undocumented immigrants are surging by more than 30 percent.

Since Trump’s inauguration to about mid-March, ICE has made more than 21,000 arrests, including many people with no criminal record.

Some of those arrested blame Trump, saying they believe they would have been let go if he weren’t in office.

On Monday night, we’re also learning more about how ICE actually removes people from the country.

It’s on a secret airline called ICE Air. That airline is funded by taxpayers.

And is used to transport deported immigrants out of the United States.

Each passenger costs taxpayers an average of $2,000.

Top Posts & Pages

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s