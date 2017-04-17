VIDEO: Mom accused of abusing baby on camera

Video courtesy of CNN.

HUMBLE, Texas (AP/CNN) — Court records show a Houston-area woman is accused of placing a plastic bag over the head of her 1-year-old son and sending video of the abuse to the child’s father and other relatives. She reportedly did this because she was upset that her baby’s father had a new girlfriend.

Twenty-three-year-old Jamelle Peterkin of Humble appeared in court Monday on a charge of endangering a child.

The video was so graphic, it had to be blurred out.

The boy’s aunt, Ra’Neicha Broadnax, says that in recent days she received videos and pictures from Peterkin also showing the child being slapped and burned on the hand with a lighter.

“When I saw the video, I had to ask the police if he was still alive,” Ra’Neicha Broadnax, the baby’s aunt said. “I thought she had killed him.”

Broadnax says she alerted police about the abuse. When police did not respond quickly enough, she posted the videos to social media to get their attention.

“The video I sent to the police, she had a plastic bag, she was stuffing it down his throat,” Broadnax said. “He was throwing up. His eyes were rolling to the back of the head.”

The baby is now in the care of relatives and is okay, according to Broadnax. Peterkin was released from jail on $15,000 bond, and is facing child endangerment charges.