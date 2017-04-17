SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 had a special visit to the newsroom from a group of digital storytellers getting ready to pass along their skills to the next generation in a special program on the Peninsula, and they’re appealing to middle schoolers with a commercial they made themselves.

Motivated young leaders at the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula worked together to make a spot.

They’re hoping to introduce storytelling to middle schoolers transitioning to high school this summer.

And with their eyes on college, this crew is still growing their own skills, with a bunch of questions for our team today in the studios at KRON4 News.

The summer high school readiness program begins Jun. 19 and runs five weeks at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula.