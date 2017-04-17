VIDEO: Update on April the giraffe and newborn baby

In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The long-awaited offspring of internet sensation April the Giraffe is being described as strong and “very independent.”

The owner of Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York says the not-yet-named baby boy was on its feet within an hour after its birth Saturday — and galloping around its mother within three hours.

Jordan Patch says he was so excited that he was shaking when he made the calls to assemble the delivery team.

More than a million online viewers watched April deliver her calf in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

The zoo began livestreaming from April’s enclosure in February.

Patch says April is “recovering perfectly” following the delivery.

Anyone can suggest a name for the baby boy in the contest, “Name the Newborn Giraffe.”

