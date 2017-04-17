OAKLAND (KRON) — You can go to the next Golden State Warriors playoff game and help a good cause at the same time.

Oakland city councilmember Rebecca Kaplan has donated two tickets for Wednesday’s game.

They are being auctioned off online. 100 percent of the proceeds from the auction are going to help out the survivors of the deadly San Pablo Avenue Fire.

The fire broke out late last month, tearing through an apartment building, killing four people and displacing dozens of others.

The ticket donation by Kaplan is also of note for another reason.

She has been pushing to eliminate the city practice of giving officials free tickets to events at Oracle Arena and the Coliseum.

Click here for the link to the auction: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/32001/auctions/38603?reset_filter=1

