WATCH: Crews rescue horse stuck in mud

Photo courtesy of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

Video courtesy of CNN.

THE ACREAGE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews were called to help free a horse stuck in mud in Florida on Monday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted pictures of the rescue on its Twitter page.

Crews placed straps around the horse and then pulled it safely from the mud after a veterinarian sedated it.

The sedation given to the horse wore off shortly after, and the vet was able to evaluate it.

There is no word yet on how the horse got stuck.

