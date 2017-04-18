PLEASANTON (KRON) — Pleasanton police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy Tuesday.
Daniel Romeo was last seen at 2:55 p.m. at Lydikson Elementary School.
Romeo is a white male, 5’0″, 80 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a red jacket over a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniel, please call 911 or contact the police at (925) 931-5100.
