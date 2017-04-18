11 year old Rohnert Park girl accosted walking to school

(KRON) An 11-year-old girl was accosted while walking to school in Rohnert Park on Monday morning by a man who blew her a kiss and showed her a picture of a naked woman on his phone, according to the city’s Department of

Public Safety.

The incident began around 7:50 a.m. on near Casa Way where the girl first saw the suspect’s white SUV, public safety officials said.

The man pulled next to her as she was crossing Circle Drive. After he accosted the girl, she ran and hid behind a parked car and called her mother. The man drove away on Circle Drive, and the girl’s mother called authorities. Officers drove the girl the rest of the way to school.

The girl said the man did not speak to her or try to get her into the vehicle, according to public safety officials.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 30’s or early 40’s who is bald on the top of his head with blond hair on the side.

He was wearing a light gray shirt. His vehicle is possibly an early 2000’s white Toyota 4Runner or other SUV similar to a Toyota 4Runner with a bike rack on top.

