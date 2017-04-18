PITTSBURG (KRON) — Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly shooting at police officers and leading them on a chase in a stolen car in Pittsburg and Antioch, police said.

Three Pittsburg police officers found and followed a stolen car near Highway 4, according to a post on the Pittsburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

The car turned into the parking lot of a Costco located at 2201 Verne Roberts Circle in Antioch and stopped momentarily before driving off, police said.

Police say a passenger inside the car, who had just been released from state prison six days earlier, fired at least one round of shots in the direction of the officers, but did not hit them or any citizens.

Police believe the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg.

A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect and the driver of the stolen car were stopped and arrested, police said.

