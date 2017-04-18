FAIRFIELD (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert following a collision that pinned a vehicle underneath a big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield this morning.
The collision involved two sedans and a big-rig, CHP Officer Dawn Dwyer said.
The collision was reported at 9:36 a.m. just east of Air Base Parkway, according to the CHP.
The vehicles involved in the collision are in a ditch off of the right shoulder of the highway and the No. 4 lane is closed. CHP officials said a person in the vehicle under the big-rig needs to be extricated.
Dwyer did not know what, if any, injuries occurred in the crash.
