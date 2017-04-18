Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Francisco murder cases

(KRON) The three convicted murderers known as the ‘The Drifters’ were sentenced in a Marin County courtroom Tuesday.

Sean Angold was sentenced to 15 years to life for the second degree murder of Steve Carter.

Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life for the first degree murders of Steve Carter and Audrey Carey.

Alligood’s attorney says she could be eligible for parole in 8 years.

Morrison Lampley was sentenced to 100 years to life for the two murders.

Lampley and Alligood made plea deals for the murders of tourist Audrey Carey, 23, of Quebec in Golden Gate Park on Oct. 2, 2015, and sex therapist Steven Carter, 67, of Marin County on Oct. 5, 2015, on a park trail in Fairfax.

Angold said he stole the gun used in the murders from an unlocked vehicle in San Francisco and helped plan the robberies, but said Lampley killed the victims. Angold said he and the defendants were using drugs,

including LSD, heroin, and methamphetamine, during the week they were traveling together in the Bay Area and Oregon where they were arrested Oct. 7, 2015.

Alligood cried throughout the hearing, as family members addressed them in court. She was the only one to read a statement in court. The other two had statements asking for forgiveness but their attorney’s read them.Steve Carter’s ex-wife read a letter from his son, his daughter spoke in court as did his widow Lakita Carter. She also played a video of her victim impact statement taped after the arrest, where her hair was gone, from the breast cancer treatments she underwent.

Also a relative of Audrey Carey read a letter from Carey’s mom.

