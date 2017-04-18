E-cigarette explodes in Las Vegas man’s shorts

(KRON) An e-cigarette exploded in a Las Vegas man’s shorts badly burning his leg.

Matthew Beard was walking through Wal-Mart when the battery on his e-cig exploded and caught fire Sunday.

Beard says “the next thing I know I see a flame coming from my shorts.” Beard quickly ripped off his shorts but then he says “I realized my boxers are on fire too, so I had to tear off my boxers too as well.”

“I am standing here in front of Wal-Mart naked” Bread told a Las Vegas television station.

Beard suffered second and third degree burns recalling the incident “it feels like literally somebody has a lighter on my leg and they won’t take it off.”

