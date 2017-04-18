Earth’s close encounter with massive asteroid

(KRON) Stargazers will keep an eye on a massive asteroid making a fly-by of Earth on Wednesday April 19.

NASA says the rock is about the size of six football fields.

“Although there is no possibility for the asteroid to collide with our planet, this will be a very close approach for an asteroid of this size,” NASA said in a statement.

The asteroid will be more than one million miles from Earth but it has been 13 years since such a large one came this close.

Astronomers discovered 2014 J025 three years ago (you guessed it in 2014). This will be its closest encounter with Earth for the last 400 years. NASA said telescopes around the world will be trained on it during the flyby to try to learn more about it.

This asteroid has a reflective surface and you might be able to see it with a telescope.

