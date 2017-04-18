Firefighters battling blaze at Oakland apartment complex

OAKLAND (KRON) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a one-alarm fire at a two-story apartment building in Oakland, fire officials said.
According to a fire dispatcher, the fire is located at 1606 81st Ave. and was first reported around 3:30 a.m.
Crews are currently on the scene.
Further details were not immediately available.
Working Fire 1600 block 81st Ave. 2 story apartment building. E23, 29, 20, T7, Batt3
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 18, 2017
