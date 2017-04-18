Giants Manager Bruce Bochy undergoes heart procedure

(KRON) Giants Manager Bruce Bochy underwent a heart procedure Tuesday.
Here is a statement just released by the Giants:
Giants Manager Bruce Bochy underwent a minor ablation procedure this morning to alleviate some discomfort he was experiencing due to an atrial flutter. The procedure, which was performed in San Diego, was a success and Bochy will be resting comfortably at his home tonight. He will rejoin the team in Colorado on Friday. Bench Coach Ron Wotus will assume managerial duties during the two-game series in Kansas City.
