VIDEO: Highway 17 sees biggest spike in accidents since 2003

LOS GATOS (KRON) — Traffic accidents on Highway 17 have significantly spiked in 2016.

There were 983 accidents on Hwy 17 in 2016. 160 of those accidents resulted in injuries.

That’s the biggest spike in crashes on the South Bay highway since 2003.

A California Highway Patrol officer told KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe that there are a few reasons that are contributing to the increase in crashes.

“It’s people driving too fast, changing lanes without looking to see if the lane is open. Driving while distracted.”

The weather is a factor too as drivers cope with heavy rain this winter.

More often than not, accidents are happening because someone is driving too fast, according to a CHP officer.

