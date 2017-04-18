Kevin Durant misses practice, questionable for Game 2

OAKLAND — Golden State’s Kevin Durant missed practice because of a strained left calf and is questionable for Wednesday’s Game 2 against Portland, who again will be without center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Warriors, who won Game 1 on Sunday, also listed Shaun Livingston as questionable with a sprained right index finger and bruised hand, while forward Matt Barnes is questionable with a sprained right ankle and foot.

Coach Steve Kerr said Durant’s injury happened in the game, when he had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut with the Warriors. He didn’t practice Tuesday after the team took Monday off from formal workouts.

The 7-foot Nurkic spoke before Portland’s practice in San Francisco, saying he’s not yet ready to return following a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg. He says: “I’m not 100 percent. I’m close, but I’m not going to play the second game.”

