Man sought in armed robbery of Antioch bank

ANTIOCH (BCN) — Police are looking for a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened in Antioch Monday afternoon, a police sergeant said.

Police responded to a call from Umpqua Bank at 3700 Lone Tree Way around 4:30 p.m., Antioch police Sgt. John Fortner said.

The suspect, described as an older white man wearing a baseball hat and glasses, fled on foot before police arrived, Fortner said.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Gonzalez with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (925) 779-6942, or to text a tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.