Man to be sentenced in 1979 Etan Patz missing-child case

By Published:
FILE- In this Nov. 15, 2012, file photo, Pedro Hernandez appears in Manhattan criminal court in New York. Hernandez, convicted of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz who disappeared in 1979, is set to learn his punishment on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in one of America’s most notorious missing-child cases. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The man convicted of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz is set to learn his punishment in one of America’s most notorious missing-child cases.

Pedro Hernandez’s sentencing is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Etan disappeared in 1979 as he walked to his school bus stop in downtown Manhattan. He was among the first missing children pictured on milk cartons, and the anniversary of his May 25 disappearance became National Missing Children’s Day.

No trace of him has ever been found.

Hernandez worked at a convenience shop by the bus stop. Now 56, he wasn’t a suspect until police got a tip in 2012.

The Maple Shade, New Jersey, man then confessed. His lawyers say he’s mentally ill and his admissions were false. The attorneys have vowed to appeal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s