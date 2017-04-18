Man turns in $14,000 found on side of road

OHIO (WCMH) — Ohio man Jake Bowers would be the definition of a Good Samaritan.

According to the Worthington Division of Police, just after 4pm, April 8, Bowers met with officers to turn in a bag he had found along the roadway near East Wilson Bridge Road and Worthington-Galena Road.

Inside the bag, police found $14,000 in cash in the form of $100 bills.

After several attempts, officers were able to make contact with the owner of the cash, a man out of Marion.

The owner told officers he had taken the cash to purchase a vehicle from the Northpointe Auto Group car lot at 7200 Huntley Road, but decided against buying the vehicle. The owner told officer he must have placed the cash on top of his vehicle as he left and forgotten it on the roof as he drove away.

The owner did return to the car lot to check for the cash, and told officers he wasn’t sure of the police jurisdiction, so he didn’t call anyone. He also planned to follow up the next day.

After doing a count of the cash, officers released the money back to the owner.

