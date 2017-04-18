(KRON) — A pit stop at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s drive-thru lead police to the suspect in a Cleveland slaying that was recorded and posted on Facebook.

Henry Sayers, the Erie restaurant’s manager, tells reporters that Steve Stephens pulled up to the drive-thru Tuesday morning and ordered a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and french fries.

“[The employee] said, ‘I think that’s the guy. Can you double check I’m right?'” franchise owner Thomas DuCharme said.

“When I saw him I knew it was him. It fits the profile. He didn’t look that different than the picture but his beard was trimmed down.”

Stephens was the target of an intense manhunt in the Easter Sunday slaying of mechanic Robert Godwin in Cleveland. Authorities said Stephens killed Godwin and posted video of the killing on Facebook before fleeing the state, triggering a nationwide manhunt.

To buy time, DuCharme gave Stephens his nuggets and told him his fries would take an extra minute. But Stephens did not wait, he said. He took his nuggets and drove off.

“He didn’t want to wait for the fries, which was fine,” DuCharme said. “We were just trying to make sure [the employee] got in contact with the state police.”

“I’ve been doing this for 34 years. [Stephens] didn’t want his money, he wanted the nuggets and to leave.”

By the time he pulled out of the driveway and onto Buffalo Road, state police were behind him, DuCharme said.

During the chase a trooper rammed into his car. While the car was spinning out of control Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head, Pennsylvania State Police said.

CNN & The Associated Press contributed to this report

