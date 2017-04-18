Showers to subside, making way for beautiful Bay Area weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area is finally due for a break from the rain — just in time for the weekend.

However, before the nice weather kicks in there will be a few more bouts of scattered showers.

Tuesday will see light rain, mostly in the South Bay, through the morning hours. Skies will clear by the evening and stay that way into Wednesday, before getting hit with one last round of rain Wednesday night. These showers will continue into Thursday morning, having the greatest impact in the North Bay.

By the time the time Friday rolls around, the Bay Area will experience a warm-up to welcome weekend.

Friday temperatures could reach as high as 80 degrees. The sun will continue shining through Saturday and Sunday.

For in depth weather coverage, check in with KRON4’s team of meteorologists here!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES