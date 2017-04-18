Suspect in death of Google worker held on $10M bail

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the death of a Google employee near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer has been held on $10 million cash bail.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz was charged with assault and attempted rape, and prosecutors said they sought the high bail because they expect to charge him with murder in the Aug. 7 slaying of 27-year-old New York City resident Vanessa Marcotte.

An attorney for 31-year-old Colon-Ortiz entered not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape at his arraignment Tuesday in Leominster (LEH’-mihn-stur) District Court.

Marcotte’s body was found in the woods after she didn’t return from a run in Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Colon-Ortiz’s attorney did not argue for lower bail, but reserved the right to seek lower bail.

