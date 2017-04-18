Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested

FRESNO (KSEE) – Three people are dead in a shooting spree in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, and the suspect was wanted in connection to the Motel 6 killing earlier this week, the Fresno Police Department said.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shouted “Allahu Akbar” as police tackled him to the ground after the shootings which were spread over four locations, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

The victims appeared to be random, Dyer said.

Shot Spotter detected the first gunshots around 10:45 a.m. Muhammad shot into a PG&E vehicle killing the passenger. The driver sped away and drove to Fresno Police headquarters.

Muhammad continued walking and opened fire at a local resident but missed. Shortly after, he encountered another resident and shot and killed that person.

He then continued to the area of Catholic Charities where he shot and killed a person in the parking lot.

PG&E sent out the following statement:

Our thoughts are with all involved in the incident that occurred in Fresno today. Public and employee safety is always our top priority. We are still gathering information on what happened, and will work to support first responders and law enforcement in their efforts.

