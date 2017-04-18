Suspect in high school instrument theft turns himself into Fairfield police

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A second suspect in the theft of several instruments from a Fairfield high school turned himself in Tuesday morning, according to Fairfield Police Department.

On April 10 staff at Armijo High School, located at 824 Washington St. in Fairfield, discovered many musical instruments were missing from the band room on campus.

Police identified 20-year-old Christian McCollister of Sacramento and 18-year-old Jonathan Olea of Fairfield as suspects in the case.

McCollister was arrested on Friday, but Olea remained at large until he turned himself in Tuesday.

Police say then he “was arrested without incident and booked into the Solano County Jail for receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and being an accessory to a crime.”

A 17-year-old boy from Pacifica was also arrested in connection to the crime last Wednesday. Due to his age, police say his name will not be released.

The stolen property consisted of dozens of brass and woodwind instruments, mostly contained in individual cases.

Most of the instruments are school property, however several are owned by students, police said.

Detectives have recovered a few of the instruments taken in this case; however, there are numerous instruments still missing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the stolen instruments or the burglary at Armijo High School to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600. You can also call the Tip Line at 707-428-7345, Solano CrimeStoppers at 707-644-7867, or Text “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.

