Tech Report: Facebook believes future is augmented reality

By Published:
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Mark Zuckerberg took the stage Tuesday at “F8″, Facebook’s annual developer show, in San Jose to show off what they have been working on.

Zuckerberg kicked off the gathering of programmers and other tech folks by talking about augmented reality tools he envisions on Facebook.

Facebook thinks the future is augmented reality.

Augmented reality involves the project of computer-generated images into real-world surroundings.

Facebook wants you to sit in your bedroom wearing a headset and take a virtual vacation with faraway friends and family. Or use your smartphone’s camera to spruce up your dinky apartment, at least virtually.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s