Tech Report: Facebook believes future is augmented reality

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Mark Zuckerberg took the stage Tuesday at “F8″, Facebook’s annual developer show, in San Jose to show off what they have been working on.

Zuckerberg kicked off the gathering of programmers and other tech folks by talking about augmented reality tools he envisions on Facebook.

Facebook thinks the future is augmented reality.

Augmented reality involves the project of computer-generated images into real-world surroundings.

Facebook wants you to sit in your bedroom wearing a headset and take a virtual vacation with faraway friends and family. Or use your smartphone’s camera to spruce up your dinky apartment, at least virtually.

