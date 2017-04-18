Two men arrested who allegedly shot at Pittsburg officers

PITTSBURG (BCN) — Pittsburg police identified two suspects arrested after one of them allegedly shot at police Monday afternoon before a brief chase.

Nathaniel Sheppard, 28, of Pittsburg, allegedly shot in the direction of officers from a vehicle at about 4 p.m. in the Costco parking lot at 2201 Verne Roberts Circle in Antioch, Pittsburg police said.

The bullet did not hit any officers or bystanders. Sheppard at some point fired a second round and apparently shot himself in the leg, police said.

Harrison Thomas, 48, of Concord, was allegedly driving the vehicle, which police allege was stolen.

Sheppard had allegedly shot at three officers after they followed the pair into the parking lot of Costco and officers got out of their vehicles. Police did not shoot back, Pittsburg police Capt. Ron Raman said.

Sheppard had been released from state prison six days earlier, police said.

Officers tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle in the parking lot but the driver allegedly stopped only momentarily before driving off, according to police.

They were eventually arrested after a brief pursuit and will be booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and other felony offenses, police said.

