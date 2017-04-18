VIDEO: El Cerrito package thief caught on camera

Courtesy of El Cerrito PD

EL CERRITO (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole a package from an El Cerrito home earlier this month.

Around 4:45 p.m. on April 1, the woman in the video took an Amazon package from the resident’s porch, according to El Cerrito Police Department.

The home surveillance video shows a woman approaching the house with what looks like an older model Ford Explorer following close behind.

After casually trespassing on the property, she snatches the package and gets in the Explorer with her accomplice.

Police did not release an exact address for the home.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the incident calls (510) 215-4414 Ext. 40 or sends an email to investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

