VIDEO: San Francisco remembers 1906 earthquake on 111th anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Early Tuesday morning, the city of San Francisco is holding a ceremony in honor of the 111th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake that killed 3,000 people.

The ceremony begins around 4:45 a.m. on the corner of 3rd and Market streets, and will include speeches from Mayor Ed Lee, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White, and former Mayor Willie Brown.

At 5:12 a.m. there will be a moment of silence, except for the sound of fire engines, to remember the moment the massive quake struck the city.

The remaining last survivor of this historical seismic shift passed away last January.

On January 9, 2016, 109-year-old William A. “Bill” Del Monte died at a retirement home in Marin County. He was 11 days shy of his 110th birthday.

