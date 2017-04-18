WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook murder video

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly responded to the Facebook murder video on Tuesday, following the death of the man who posted the disturbing footage.

While on stage at F8, Facebook’s annual developer’s conference, Zuckerberg said “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr.”

Cleveland man Steve Stephens posted a video of himself killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., who was picking up aluminum cans on Sunday after spending Easter with his family.

Stephens, 37, shared a recording on Sunday of himself announcing his plan to kill someone, then two minutes later posted another video of himself shooting and killing Godwin, Facebook said. A few minutes after that, he went live and confessed, the company said. On Tuesday he shot himself to death after police found and chased him.

In his response to these events, Zuckerberg talked about Facebook’s responsibility to protect their community.

“We will keep doing all that we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening,” he said.

