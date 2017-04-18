SAN JOSE (KRON) — A woman was assaulted Tuesday night while jogging on the campus of San Jose State University, campus police said.

The woman was jogging at around 7:45 p.n. in the area of S. 7th Street and E. San Fernando Street when a man lunged at her and tried to grab her, according to the University Police Department.

The victim ran but the suspect to chase the woman, police said.

The woman was able to get inside of a passing student’s car in Lot 4 to hide from the suspect.

The suspect was last seen at the corner of E. San Fernando Street at S. 10th Street, according to police.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

The suspect is described as a black male adult in his 40’s, thin build, 6’3″, wearing a gray watch cap, brown camouflage puffy jacket, dark blue jeans, with a mole on the left side of his face.

The University Police Department is currently investigating this assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police Department at 408-924-2222.