All 3 victims in Fresno shooting spree identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The three men killed in Tuesday’s downtown Fresno shooting spree were identified Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Zackary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis, is the PG&E worker who died at the hospital.
Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno, died on scene.
David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno, was shot outside the Catholic Charities office and died at the hospital.
