BART trains halted at Walnut Creek after person threatens to jump

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — No BART train service is going through Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon because of someone threatening to jump off of the station platform, an agency spokesman said.
The incident began around 1:30 p.m. and BART police have responded to negotiate with the person, BART spokesman Taylor Huckaby said.
Pittsburg/Bay Point trains are turning around at Lafayette and SFO-bound trains at Pleasant Hill until the situation is resolved, and passengers can expect delays of more than 20 minutes, Huckaby said.
Parallel bus service is running between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette and passengers should speak to station agents to be directed to the buses, he said.
Unstable patron at Walnut Creek means no trains through the station – delays developing. Apologies as we work to de-escalate situation.
— SFBART (@SFBART) April 19, 2017
