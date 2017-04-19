Berkeley Police Chief defends officers actions at protest

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley’s Police Chief has defended his department’s response to Saturday’s protests between Trump supporters and anti-Trump activists.

Chief Andrew Greenwood released a statement Wednesday that said his officers were “rightly expected to not get swept into the volatility of the crowd… And that officers intervening with a mixed group of violent protesters… Could actually escalate the situation.”

Chief Greenwood said he banned weapons from being allowed at the rallies around Martin Luther King, Jr. Park yet police confiscated dozens of weapons from the 20 people arrested.

Those weapons included a stun gun, an ax handle and bear spray.

At least eight officers were injured when explosives were thrown at them.

