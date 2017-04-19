Berkeley police searching for man suspected of attempted strong arm robbery

BERKELEY (BCN)–Police are looking for a suspect who tried to steal a victim’s purse early Saturday morning in Berkeley.

At 12:03 a.m., a female victim was at the intersection of Channing Way and Piedmont Avenue near the University of California campus.

According to police, the victim felt the suspect grab her purse.

The two then struggled for the purse, and when the victim screamed, two witnesses ran to her aid.

The suspect let go of the purse and fled in a waiting vehicle that headed east on Channing Way, police said.

The victim was not physically harmed, police said.

Berkeley police searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 20 to 23 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with short black hair, no facial hair and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.

