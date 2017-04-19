Crews work to shore up Pinole sinkhole

By Published:


PINOLE (KRON)– Crews are working to shore up a large sinkhole situated next to a retirement home in Pinole.

Wednesday morning, workers created a pathway that allowed them access to the damage.

The sinkhole is a result of a carport that collapsed.

Some residents in the area are concerned the sinkhole will only get worse.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s