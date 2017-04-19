Crews work to shore up Pinole sinkhole



PINOLE (KRON)– Crews are working to shore up a large sinkhole situated next to a retirement home in Pinole.

Wednesday morning, workers created a pathway that allowed them access to the damage.

The sinkhole is a result of a carport that collapsed.

Some residents in the area are concerned the sinkhole will only get worse.

@kron4news crews creating path to go into large sinkhole near retirement home in @PinoleOffices to see how bad it is. pic.twitter.com/5TOe8wK0D2 — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) April 19, 2017

@kron4news carport next to retirement home collapses crews trying to shore up area but getting worse residents say pic.twitter.com/R1UD7HrwXt — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) April 19, 2017

