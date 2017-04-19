Crews work to shore up Pinole sinkhole

PINOLE (KRON)– Crews are working to shore up a large sinkhole situated next to a retirement home in Pinole.
Wednesday morning, workers created a pathway that allowed them access to the damage.
The sinkhole is a result of a carport that collapsed.
Some residents in the area are concerned the sinkhole will only get worse.
@kron4news crews creating path to go into large sinkhole near retirement home in @PinoleOffices to see how bad it is. pic.twitter.com/5TOe8wK0D2
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) April 19, 2017
@kron4news carport next to retirement home collapses crews trying to shore up area but getting worse residents say pic.twitter.com/R1UD7HrwXt
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) April 19, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Francisco murder cases
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- Florida woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Earth’s close encounter with massive asteroid