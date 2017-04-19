DUI stop in Oakland leads to massive marijuana discovery

OAKLAND (KRON)– California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man for driving under the influence and shortly after discovered a massive stash of marijuana Wednesday morning in Oakland.
The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. after CHP officers stopped a Subaru on eastbound Interstate 580 near Edwards Avenue.
After officers arrested 30-year-old Kwong Cho of San Francisco, they located over 14-pounds of marijuana, hash oil, and thousands of dollars in cash.
DUI STOP RESULTS IN LARGE SEIZURE:
Early this morning, at approximately 2:40 AM, CHP officers stopped a Subaru… https://t.co/qp7bQ1Hlzf
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) April 19, 2017
