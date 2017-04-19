Oakland resident shot during home invasion

OAKLAND (KRON) — A resident was shot during a home invasion in the Oakland Hills.

The robbery gone wrong happened just before six p.m. on Chimney Rock.

This was one of three homes in the area burglarized, authorities said.

The shooting victim is expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect is still on the loose. Officers are canvasing the area.

