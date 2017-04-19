Search for missing Mountain View teen

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Police are asking for the public to help find 13 year-old Myra Renteria from Mountain View.

Renteria was last seen leaving Crittenden Middle School Wednesday.

She is five-feet one-inch and weighs 105 pounds.

Mountain View Police say she may have been using public transportation.

If you have any information, please call (650) 903-6395.

 

