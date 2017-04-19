Search for victims in Contra Costa County child molestation case

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are searching for additional victims in a child molestation case.

J.B. Yancy, 26, was arrested earlier this year following a three month long investigation, according to The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were made aware that Yancy’s was allegedly molesting a minor in North Richmond in late 2016, officers said.

Yancy was arrested after an investigation which confirmed the allegations, according to police.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is facing multiple counts of child molestation.

Yancy is being held on one million dollars bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and would like to talk to anyone with any information.

Yancy has resided in Vallejo, Richmond, and Fairfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sexual Assault Unit of the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2625.

For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.