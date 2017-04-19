Serena Williams expecting her first child

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Tennis star Serena Williams took to Snapchat to announce she is 20 weeks pregnant.
Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in December and the pair seems much in love, according to TMZ.
She posted a photo to Snapchat that shows her in a yellow bathing suit along with a protruding belly.
