Serena Williams expecting her first child

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Tennis star Serena Williams took to Snapchat to announce she is 20 weeks pregnant.

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in December and the pair seems much in love, according to TMZ.

She posted a photo to Snapchat that shows her in a yellow bathing suit along with a protruding belly.

