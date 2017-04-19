Serena Williams expecting her first child

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy of Serena William's Snapchat)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Tennis star Serena Williams took to Snapchat to announce she is 20 weeks pregnant.

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in December and the pair seems much in love, according to TMZ.

(Courtesy of Serena William’s Snapchat)

She posted a photo to Snapchat that shows her in a yellow bathing suit along with a protruding belly.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s