Starbuck’s Unicorn Frappuccino makes for a pretty picture, but is it good?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks debuted a unique new drink Wednesday: the Unicorn Frappuccino.

The limited-time beverage changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw.

The drink makes for a pretty picture, but not everyone will be a fan of the taste.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman tried the drink on Wednesday morning and said it does exactly what Starbucks said it would do, change flavors.

It starts out sweet and creamy. Once you stir it, it becomes more tart and sour.

If you’re a big fan of sugary candy, you’ll like this drink. If not, you may want to skip this one.

Starbucks says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste.

It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES