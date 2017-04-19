Teen stabs guardian in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A 19-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed his guardian Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco.
The teen and his guardian had gotten into a verbal disagreement.
The stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Grove Steet in the city’s North of Panhandle neighborhood, police said.
When the victim, a 30-year-old man, began calling police for help, the suspect started hitting him.
After the phone call, the teen allegedly stabbed his guardian, leaving him unconscious.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
