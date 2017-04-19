Utah father’s selfless act goes viral



UTAH (KRON)– A father’s photo went viral after being posted on Twitter and was retweeted about 63,000 times.

Ben Soward was called to pick up his six-year-old daughter, Valerie, from school after she had an “accident.”

Soward said Valerie is a really tough kid and was surprised to hear her sobbing over the phone.

He refused to let his daughter feel embarrassed alone and decided to spray water on his pants before picking her up.

Sowards other daughter took photos to send to her mom and his selfless act has since gone viral.

