Utah father’s selfless act goes viral

UTAH (KRON)– A father’s photo went viral after being posted on Twitter and was retweeted about 63,000 times.
Ben Soward was called to pick up his six-year-old daughter, Valerie, from school after she had an “accident.”
Soward said Valerie is a really tough kid and was surprised to hear her sobbing over the phone.
He refused to let his daughter feel embarrassed alone and decided to spray water on his pants before picking her up.
Sowards other daughter took photos to send to her mom and his selfless act has since gone viral.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- Drifters sentenced in Marin, San Francisco murder cases
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- Florida woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Earth’s close encounter with massive asteroid