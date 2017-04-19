Warriors vs Trailblazers Game 2, waiting on Kevin Durant

(KRON) The Golden State Warriors might be trying for a 2-0 lead in their playoff series against Portland without Kevin Durant, who was questionable with a strained left calf.
Durant was not at the Warriors morning shoot around on Wednesday.
